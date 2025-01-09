Left Menu

England Hockey's New Policy Bars Transgender Women from Female Category

England Hockey has announced a new policy, effective next season, which bars transgender women from competing in the female category. Instead, there will be two competition categories: female and open. The policy follows guidance from the Sports Councils' Equality Group, aiming to ensure fair competition.

Updated: 09-01-2025 05:19 IST
In a decisive move to address the complexities of transgender and non-binary participation, England Hockey unveiled a new policy on Wednesday restricting transgender women from competing in the female category, effective from next season. The governing body established two competition categories: female and open, the latter inclusive of all participants.

The policy change follows a comprehensive review initiated in July 2023, incorporating insights from the Sports Councils' Equality Group. "This evidence-based decision aims to secure fair competition," stated England Hockey, emphasizing their commitment to supporting affected players in finding suitable participation pathways.

Aligning with recent trends in sports, where several bodies have implemented similar restrictions, this move is part of a broader effort to maintain fairness in women's competitions. The Lawn Tennis Association and LPGA Golf Tour have enacted comparable measures, as has the England and Wales Cricket Board for future seasons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

