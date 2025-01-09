Senthil Kumar Battles; Maaya Rajeshwaran Advances in ITF J300 Semifinals

Senthil Kumar displayed resilience and skill to clinch a spot in the boys' semifinals at the ITF J300 event after a tough battle against fellow Indian, Samarth Sahita. Ranked 36th globally, Senthil triumphed 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 over his compatriot, who put forth an impressive challenge despite his lower ranking.

The anticipated all-Indian semifinal was disrupted when Arnav Paparkar fell to Korean player Donghyun Hwang in a captivating three-set duel. Hwang now faces Senthil in the semifinals, while the other clash is between Hyon Seok Seo from Korea and American Rosha Santhosh, both emerging victoriously from their preceding matches.

On the girls' side, Maaya Rajeshwaran's impressive run continued as her opponent, Rada Zolotareva, withdrew mid-quarterfinal. Maaya now faces second seed Eleejah Inisan, who has shown formidable form by defeating Serbian Petra Koljikusic decisively. Polina Berezina and Ekaterina Tupitsyna will contest in the adjoining girls' semifinal.

