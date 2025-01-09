Left Menu

Senthil Kumar Battles; Maaya Rajeshwaran Advances in ITF J300 Semifinals

Senthil Kumar fought hard to secure his place in the boys' semifinals at the prestigious ITF J300 event, overcoming Samarth Sahita in a challenging match. Meanwhile, Maaya Rajeshwaran advanced to the girls' semifinals after her opponent withdrew during their quarterfinal encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:15 IST
Senthil Kumar Battles; Maaya Rajeshwaran Advances in ITF J300 Semifinals
  • Country:
  • India

Senthil Kumar displayed resilience and skill to clinch a spot in the boys' semifinals at the ITF J300 event after a tough battle against fellow Indian, Samarth Sahita. Ranked 36th globally, Senthil triumphed 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 over his compatriot, who put forth an impressive challenge despite his lower ranking.

The anticipated all-Indian semifinal was disrupted when Arnav Paparkar fell to Korean player Donghyun Hwang in a captivating three-set duel. Hwang now faces Senthil in the semifinals, while the other clash is between Hyon Seok Seo from Korea and American Rosha Santhosh, both emerging victoriously from their preceding matches.

On the girls' side, Maaya Rajeshwaran's impressive run continued as her opponent, Rada Zolotareva, withdrew mid-quarterfinal. Maaya now faces second seed Eleejah Inisan, who has shown formidable form by defeating Serbian Petra Koljikusic decisively. Polina Berezina and Ekaterina Tupitsyna will contest in the adjoining girls' semifinal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025