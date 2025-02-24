Ravindra's Heroics Propel New Zealand to Champions Trophy Semifinals
Rachin Ravindra's century steered New Zealand to a victory over Bangladesh, securing their place in the Champions Trophy semifinals. Michael Bracewell excelled with four wickets as Bangladesh's innings concluded at 236/9. A crucial partnership with Tom Latham ensured New Zealand's successful chase, eliminating Pakistan and Bangladesh from the series.
Rachin Ravindra emerged as New Zealand's hero with a century, steering his team to a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh, thereby clinching a spot in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy on Monday.
Michael Bracewell's impressive four-wicket haul restricted Bangladesh to a total of 236/9, setting the stage for New Zealand's chase. Despite a shaky start, Ravindra, alongside Tom Latham's steady 55, helped secure the win in 46.1 overs.
Bangladesh showed fight through Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's 77, but the combined efforts of Ravindra and Bracewell ensured New Zealand's advancement, confirming the elimination of Bangladesh and Pakistan, and simultaneously paving the way for India to progress.
