Ravindra's Heroics Propel New Zealand to Champions Trophy Semifinals

Rachin Ravindra emerged as New Zealand's hero with a century, steering his team to a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh, thereby clinching a spot in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy on Monday.

Michael Bracewell's impressive four-wicket haul restricted Bangladesh to a total of 236/9, setting the stage for New Zealand's chase. Despite a shaky start, Ravindra, alongside Tom Latham's steady 55, helped secure the win in 46.1 overs.

Bangladesh showed fight through Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's 77, but the combined efforts of Ravindra and Bracewell ensured New Zealand's advancement, confirming the elimination of Bangladesh and Pakistan, and simultaneously paving the way for India to progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)