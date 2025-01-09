Left Menu

Tuipulotu: Rugby's Rising Star Draws England's Attention

Kepu Tuipulotu, a promising 19-year-old rugby player, attracts attention from England coach Steve Borthwick. Despite limited Premiership experience, Tuipulotu's exceptional skills make him a potential candidate for England's squad. His impressive performances and multi-national eligibility highlight his value in rugby's future landscape.

Kepu Tuipulotu, a 19-year-old rugby sensation, is capturing the attention of England's national team coach Steve Borthwick. Although currently a long shot for the Six Nations squad, Tuipulotu's remarkable skills may soon see him donning the England jersey as their next hooker.

Having debuted for Bath in the Premiership, Tuipulotu impressed with his dominating presence on the field. He has been closely monitored by England's coaching staff, who invited him to their training centre to experience the senior setup. The RFU may regret it if this multi-national eligible player slips away.

Tuipulotu, known for his humility and curiosity to improve, is seen as an exceptional talent with a deep understanding of the game. As Borthwick considers his next squad picks, Tuipulotu's rapid development might just fast-track him into the spotlight, potentially shaping England's rugby future.

