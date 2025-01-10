Jay Shah's Journeys and Achievements Celebrated by BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to felicitate Jay Shah, the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman during its Special General meeting on January 12, according to insider sources. Shah, however, will not be in attendance at the meeting but will be acknowledged for his contributions.

The BCCI's gathering is expected to see the election of a new secretary and treasurer. Jay Shah, who previously served as the BCCI secretary, began his role as the ICC chairman as of December 1. His administrative acumen stretches back to 2009 when he joined the Gujarat Cricket Association and played a pivotal role in the construction of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Under Shah's leadership, the ICC recently resolved the Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights, deciding on Pakistan as the host with an additional neutral venue. In a landmark decision, matches in the 2024-27 ICC rights cycle, playable between India and Pakistan, will take place at a host-proposed neutral venue. Meanwhile, Ashish Shelar, the former BCCI treasurer, has transitioned into his political career as a newly elected Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)