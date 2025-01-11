ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Young Talents Set to Shine in Malaysia

The highly anticipated second edition of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup will assemble the finest young cricketers from 16 countries, as they compete in a total of 41 matches across four esteemed venues in Malaysia. This global tournament, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC), serves as an exhilarating platform for budding cricket stars to display their prowess on an international scale. The event is slated to commence on January 18, captivating audiences with six enthralling matches on the inaugural day.

Teams participating in this esteemed tournament are divided into four groups: Group A features India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and West Indies; Group B hosts England, Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA; Group C includes New Zealand, Nigeria, Samoa, and South Africa; while Group D comprises Australia, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Scotland. Each team will engage in matches against every other team within their group. The top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Six League stage. During this phase, Group A teams will encounter two qualifiers from Group D, while Group B will face two qualifiers from Group C. Points accrued in group stage matches against other qualifying teams will be carried forward into the Super Six League stage.

The tournament promises to intensify as the leading two teams from each Super Six League will proceed to the semi-finals, culminating in the final match on February 2. The event kicks off with enthralling Group B, C, and D matches, including England against Ireland in Johor and Pakistan versus the USA. Group C will witness Samoa competing with Nigeria and New Zealand battling South Africa in Sarawak, while Group D features Australia against Scotland and Bangladesh clashing with Nepal in Selangor. As the Super Six stage unfolds from January 25 to January 29, attention will finally shift to the semi-finals set for January 31 in Pandamaran, paving the way to a grand finale at Bayuemas Oval, Pandamaran, on February 2. Highlighting a historical perspective, the tournament's inaugural edition took place in 2023 in South Africa, where India claimed the championship title by defeating England in a gripping low-scoring final at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. Notably, England's Grace Scrivens was celebrated as the 'Player of the Tournament' for her remarkable achievement of securing 293 runs and taking nine wickets across seven matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)