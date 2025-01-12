Left Menu

Rain-Interrupted Drama: Day One at the Australian Open

The first day of the Australian Open witnessed rain-induced disruptions, yet delivered thrilling matches. Aryna Sabalenka began her title defense with a strong win, while Ugo Humbert and Paula Badosa progressed to the second round. Notably, multiple matches faced delays and cancellations due to weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 17:25 IST
The Australian Open kicked off its 113th edition with cloudy skies, as rain wreaked havoc on outer courts, causing several match cancellations and delays. Nonetheless, action persisted on covered courts, providing audiences with plenty of drama and high-octane tennis action.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka showcased her prowess, defeating Sloane Stephens in straight sets as she launches her quest for another title. Meanwhile, Ugo Humbert overcame Matteo Gigante, and Paula Badosa also advanced past Wang Xinyu in a closely fought match.

Despite weather interruptions, thrilling moments unfolded with Kei Nishikori surviving a scare against Thiago Monteiro and Casper Ruud enduring a prolonged battle against Jaume Munar. The eventful day set the stage for a gripping tournament ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

