Dramatic Exit: Gabriel Jesus Stretchered Off During FA Cup Clash
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus was stretchered off during an FA Cup match against Manchester United after a tackle attempt hurt him. Following an immediate signal of distress, he was replaced by Raheem Sterling. The details of the injury remain unknown.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:22 IST
Arsenal's FA Cup match against Manchester United took a dramatic turn as star striker Gabriel Jesus was stretchered off the field in the first half.
The incident occurred during a tackle attempt on Bruno Fernandes, with Jesus immediately signaling discomfort to the bench.
Despite the swift substitution with Raheem Sterling, the exact details of Jesus's injury remain unclear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
