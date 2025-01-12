Left Menu

Dramatic Exit: Gabriel Jesus Stretchered Off During FA Cup Clash

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus was stretchered off during an FA Cup match against Manchester United after a tackle attempt hurt him. Following an immediate signal of distress, he was replaced by Raheem Sterling. The details of the injury remain unknown.

Updated: 12-01-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:22 IST
Arsenal's FA Cup match against Manchester United took a dramatic turn as star striker Gabriel Jesus was stretchered off the field in the first half.

The incident occurred during a tackle attempt on Bruno Fernandes, with Jesus immediately signaling discomfort to the bench.

Despite the swift substitution with Raheem Sterling, the exact details of Jesus's injury remain unclear.

