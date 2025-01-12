Inter Milan's Crucial Win Keeps Title Hopes Alive
Inter Milan secured a narrow 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Venezia, bouncing back after their Italian Super Cup loss. Matteo Darmian scored the decisive goal, propelling Inter close to Serie A leaders Napoli. Injury challenges persisted for Inter, but defending champion managed a vital win.
Inter Milan rebounded from their disappointing Italian Super Cup loss with a challenging but vital 1-0 win against relegation-struggling Venezia.
The match's only goal came in the 16th minute from Matteo Darmian, pushing Inter within a point of Serie A leader Napoli, who played Hellas Verona later Sunday.
Despite injuries affecting key players, Inter secured their sixth consecutive away victory without conceding, while Venezia remained 19th in the standings.
