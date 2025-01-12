Left Menu

Inter Milan's Crucial Win Keeps Title Hopes Alive

Inter Milan secured a narrow 1-0 victory over relegation-threatened Venezia, bouncing back after their Italian Super Cup loss. Matteo Darmian scored the decisive goal, propelling Inter close to Serie A leaders Napoli. Injury challenges persisted for Inter, but defending champion managed a vital win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 12-01-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Inter Milan rebounded from their disappointing Italian Super Cup loss with a challenging but vital 1-0 win against relegation-struggling Venezia.

The match's only goal came in the 16th minute from Matteo Darmian, pushing Inter within a point of Serie A leader Napoli, who played Hellas Verona later Sunday.

Despite injuries affecting key players, Inter secured their sixth consecutive away victory without conceding, while Venezia remained 19th in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

