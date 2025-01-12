Inter Milan's Crucial Win Keeps Title Hopes Alive

Inter Milan rebounded from their disappointing Italian Super Cup loss with a challenging but vital 1-0 win against relegation-struggling Venezia.

The match's only goal came in the 16th minute from Matteo Darmian, pushing Inter within a point of Serie A leader Napoli, who played Hellas Verona later Sunday.

Despite injuries affecting key players, Inter secured their sixth consecutive away victory without conceding, while Venezia remained 19th in the standings.

