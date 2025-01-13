Left Menu

Alex Michelsen's Grand Slam Breakthrough: An Unforgettable Australian Open Upset

Alex Michelsen, a 20-year-old American tennis player, achieved the biggest win of his career by defeating 2023 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open's first round. Michelsen credited his success to his mother, Sondra, who nurtured his tennis skills from an early age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:33 IST
Alex Michelsen's Grand Slam Breakthrough: An Unforgettable Australian Open Upset
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a stunning first-round upset at the Australian Open, 20-year-old Alex Michelsen toppled Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2023 runner-up, marking the most significant victory of his burgeoning career. The victory was a testament to the relentless training that began in his childhood.

Michelsen, who started playing tennis at age 3, was guided by his mother, Sondra, who played collegiate tennis and shaped his early skillset. Reflecting on his success, Michelsen gratefully acknowledged her impact, describing their daily training routines and expressing gratitude for her unwavering support.

Despite nerves affecting his serve in the decisive fourth set, Michelsen maintained composure, ultimately securing a 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 win. His victory against the world-ranked No. 3 Tsitsipas was marked by aggressive service returns and a resilient mindset. The young American's triumph marks his first against a top-20 player in a Grand Slam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025