Dramatic Upsets and Rain Delays Highlight Australian Open Day Two

Day two of the Australian Open delivered both expected victories and startling upsets. Australian 27th seed Jordan Thompson overcame Germany's Dominik Koepfer in four sets, while Belinda Bencic triumphed over Jelena Ostapenko to secure a second-round spot.

In a surprising turn of events, Alex Michelsen, an unseeded American, knocked out Greek 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. Meanwhile, defending champion Jannik Sinner eased past Nicolas Jarry in straight sets, asserting his dominance early in the tournament.

Weather, which had disrupted day one, cleared up, allowing games to proceed under clear skies, much to the delight of players and fans alike. The excitement continued as big names like Frances Tiafoe and Iga Swiatek showcased their skills, pushing forward in the competition.

