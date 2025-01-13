South Africa's Squad Readies for Champions Trophy with a Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent

South Africa has unveiled a 15-man squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan, set to begin next month. The team, led by captain Temba Bavuma, includes ten players who participated in the World Cup in India last year.

Significantly, Anrich Nortje, who was sidelined during the World Cup due to a toe injury, makes his return alongside fellow seamer Lungi Ngidi, who is back after a groin injury kept him out of the recent series against Pakistan.

"This squad combines seasoned experience with new talent," said coach Rob Walter. "The players have shown they can perform under pressure, and we're aiming to excel in the tournament."

(With inputs from agencies.)