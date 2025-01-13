Left Menu

Proteas Pace Pair Return for Champions Trophy Showdown

South Africa's cricket team has welcomed back pacers Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje for the upcoming Champions Trophy, recovering from injuries. The squad will compete in Group B starting February 21. Despite injuries to other players, the team is bolstered by key spin and all-round talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:41 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa has announced the return of two key players, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje, for the Temba Bavuma-led squad in the upcoming Champions Trophy. The pacers have rebounded from injuries, setting the stage for the team's campaign in Group B.

Nortje, recovering from a toe injury, and Ngidi, healing from a groin strain, are expected to boost the squad's performance as they kick off their tournament against Afghanistan in Karachi on February 21. The lineup will face Australia in Rawalpindi and England in a series of vital matches.

Despite the exclusion of Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger due to ongoing injuries, the team remains optimistic. The squad will count on the fitness of all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and the skills of spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, complemented by Aiden Markram's part-time off-spin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

