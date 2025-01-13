Left Menu

Kho Kho World Cup Debut: India's Indigenous Sport Takes Global Stage

The Kho Kho World Cup's first edition launched with a vibrant ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. India hosted the event, featuring a sand art tribute and official torch lighting by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, heralding the start of the competition between 23 nations, showcasing India's rich sports heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 22:52 IST
Kho Kho World Cup Debut: India's Indigenous Sport Takes Global Stage
A visual from Kho Kho World Cup 2025 opening ceremony in New Delhi. (Picture: Kho Kho World Cup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The opening of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup was marked by a colorful ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, where a stunning sand art projection honored Mother Earth. Following the artistic tribute, the Kho Kho Federation of India revealed the World Cup trophy for both men's and women's tournaments amid enthusiastic cheers from the attendees.

The ceremony highlighted India's vibrant culture and was followed by a parade of participating nations. Athletes waved to the crowd, and leaders, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, lit the torch to officially commence the tournament. India and Nepal faced off in the first match, setting the tone for the global event.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed pride in Kho Kho's international reach, with the sport being played in 50 countries. He praised KKFI President Sudhansu Mittal for promoting the sport globally and hoped to see it in future Asian Games and Olympics. IOA President PT Usha lauded Kho Kho as a testament to India's heritage, urging fair play throughout the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025