Kho Kho World Cup Debut: India's Indigenous Sport Takes Global Stage

The opening of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup was marked by a colorful ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, where a stunning sand art projection honored Mother Earth. Following the artistic tribute, the Kho Kho Federation of India revealed the World Cup trophy for both men's and women's tournaments amid enthusiastic cheers from the attendees.

The ceremony highlighted India's vibrant culture and was followed by a parade of participating nations. Athletes waved to the crowd, and leaders, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, lit the torch to officially commence the tournament. India and Nepal faced off in the first match, setting the tone for the global event.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressed pride in Kho Kho's international reach, with the sport being played in 50 countries. He praised KKFI President Sudhansu Mittal for promoting the sport globally and hoped to see it in future Asian Games and Olympics. IOA President PT Usha lauded Kho Kho as a testament to India's heritage, urging fair play throughout the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)