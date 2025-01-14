MI Cape Town Storm to Victory in Home SA20 Opener
MI Cape Town secured a decisive 33-run victory over Paarl Royals in their first home match of Betway SA20 Season 3. Reeza Hendricks' half-century and Kagiso Rabada's impactful bowling, complemented by George Linde and Rashid Khan's spin, were key to the win.
MI Cape Town showcased an impressive display, clinching a 33-run victory against Paarl Royals in their SA20 home opener.
The crowd at Newlands witnessed Reeza Hendricks' pivotal 59-run performance, laying the foundation for an imposing 172/7 total.
Kagiso Rabada's striking double blow, backed by spinners George Linde and Rashid Khan, dismantled the Royals' chase decisively, setting the stage for their upcoming derby clash.
