MI Cape Town Storm to Victory in Home SA20 Opener

MI Cape Town showcased an impressive display, clinching a 33-run victory against Paarl Royals in their SA20 home opener.

The crowd at Newlands witnessed Reeza Hendricks' pivotal 59-run performance, laying the foundation for an imposing 172/7 total.

Kagiso Rabada's striking double blow, backed by spinners George Linde and Rashid Khan, dismantled the Royals' chase decisively, setting the stage for their upcoming derby clash.

