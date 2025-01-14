Juergen Klopp: Steering Red Bull's Global Soccer Ambitions

Juergen Klopp, the renowned former Liverpool coach, is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Red Bull's global soccer operations. Announced officially this month, Klopp's new position aims to strategically enhance the performance of Red Bull-owned clubs worldwide.

In a bold career move, Klopp has embraced this new challenge, stepping away from his long-standing managerial career. At a press conference, he emphasized his commitment to contributing meaningful insights rather than being just a figurehead in the organization.

Klopp will serve as an advisor, focusing on global scouting, and training development. Additionally, his strategic input is expected to elevate the various Red Bull clubs, as the organization strives for excellence across all departments and locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)