Juergen Klopp: Steering Red Bull's Global Soccer Ambitions
Juergen Klopp, former Liverpool coach, has taken on a strategic role as head of global soccer at Red Bull. His aim is to add value to the organization by advising Red Bull-owned clubs across the globe. Klopp expresses excitement for this new direction beyond day-to-day coaching duties.
Juergen Klopp, the renowned former Liverpool coach, is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Red Bull's global soccer operations. Announced officially this month, Klopp's new position aims to strategically enhance the performance of Red Bull-owned clubs worldwide.
In a bold career move, Klopp has embraced this new challenge, stepping away from his long-standing managerial career. At a press conference, he emphasized his commitment to contributing meaningful insights rather than being just a figurehead in the organization.
Klopp will serve as an advisor, focusing on global scouting, and training development. Additionally, his strategic input is expected to elevate the various Red Bull clubs, as the organization strives for excellence across all departments and locations.
