Countdown to CHAN: Preparation Challenges Delay Iconic African Football Event

The African Nations Championship (CHAN), originally slated for February, has been postponed to August due to incomplete facilities, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) revealed on Tuesday.

Scheduled across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, the event serves as a precursor to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. Despite significant upgrades in stadiums and infrastructure, further enhancements are needed for the tournament's success, experts advised.

The finals draw will continue as scheduled in Nairobi, and new dates will be announced soon. Launched in 2007, CHAN aims to spotlight home-based talent amidst a rise in foreign players, but interest has waned, and some leading African countries didn't enter qualifiers.

