Thrills and Upsets: Spectacular Fourth Day at Australian Open

Day four of the Australian Open 2023 featured thrilling matches and unexpected upsets. Highlights included Mirra Andreeva narrowly defeating Moyuka Uchijima, while Laura Siegemund stunned Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen. Top seed Aryna Sabalenka advanced, and Jessica Pegula moved to the third round with a quick victory over Elise Mertens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-01-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 08:35 IST
Thrills and Upsets: Spectacular Fourth Day at Australian Open
The Australian Open continued to deliver exciting tennis on its fourth day, marked by thrilling comebacks and surprising upsets. Mirra Andreeva, the 14th seed from Russia, fought off a match point to edge out Japan's Moyuka Uchijima in a gripping final set tiebreak.

Meanwhile, Germany's Laura Siegemund caused a significant upset by defeating Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen. The veteran's unexpected victory marked Zheng as the first top seed to fall in the women's draw, shaking up the tournament dynamics.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka and American star Jessica Pegula secured their places in the third round with convincing performances. Sabalenka overcame a second-set deficit, while Pegula dispatched Elise Mertens in just 71 minutes. More high-stakes matches are anticipated as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

