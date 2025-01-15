Left Menu

Kho Kho World Cup Kicks Off in Delhi with Global Enthusiasm

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in Delhi attracts teams from 23 nations. Australia's vice captain Bridgette Cottrill, participating for the first time, praises the event's energy and hopes for Kho Kho's inclusion in the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. She shares her journey to mastering this unique sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:42 IST
Kho Kho World Cup Kicks Off in Delhi with Global Enthusiasm
Kho Kho action (Photo: Kho Kho World Cup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural Kho Kho World Cup at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi has become a global spectacle. Athletes from 23 countries have congregated in the Indian capital, with the competition featuring 20 men's and 19 women's teams competing fiercely.

Australia's vice captain, Bridgette Cottrill, expressed her thrill at participating in the World Cup, expressing hopes for the sport's inclusion in the Brisbane Olympics 2032. 'We had an epic game. The energy was high, and despite the result, playing as a full unit was incredible,' Cottrill stated.

Cottrill, experienced in sports like netball and basketball, shared how she was introduced to Kho Kho through a friend. 'Learning the rules and forming a squad has been a recent journey,' she explained. Her athletic background has facilitated understanding the sport's unique mix of strategy and endurance, described as 'half chess, half running.'

Reflecting on her India experience, Cottrill from Albury remarked, 'India was always on my bucket list. The culture, the people, and the warm hospitality have been incredible. It's a well-organized event, and the daily ride to the stadium is splendid,' she added, appreciating India's efforts in hosting the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025