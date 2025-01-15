Left Menu

Anupama Upadhyaya Shines as Indian Men's Singles Falter at India Open

Former national champion Anupama Upadhyaya advances to the second round of the India Open, showcasing her potential in the Super 750 tournament. Meanwhile, Indian men's singles players suffer early exits, marking a challenging day for India's campaign. Other notable performances include Tanisha Crasto, Ashwini Ponnappa, and the Panda sisters advancing further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:49 IST
Anupama Upadhyaya Shines as Indian Men's Singles Falter at India Open
Anupama Upadhyaya
  • Country:
  • India

Former national badminton champion Anupama Upadhyaya continued her streak as she secured a place in the second round at the India Open, a Super 750 tournament. While the women's singles saw promising advancements, the men's singles disappointed as Indian players struggled to move beyond the initial rounds.

Anupama, alongside PV Sindhu, led the women's singles charge with a convincing win over fellow academy trainee Rakshitha Sree. Meanwhile, the Indian men's team, including Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, exited early despite a home advantage.

Other Indian doubles players like Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa made impactful performances, ensuring their progress, as did the Panda sisters with a thrilling comeback. An Se Young and Viktor Axelsen also made strong starts to their campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025