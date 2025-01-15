Anupama Upadhyaya Shines as Indian Men's Singles Falter at India Open

Former national badminton champion Anupama Upadhyaya continued her streak as she secured a place in the second round at the India Open, a Super 750 tournament. While the women's singles saw promising advancements, the men's singles disappointed as Indian players struggled to move beyond the initial rounds.

Anupama, alongside PV Sindhu, led the women's singles charge with a convincing win over fellow academy trainee Rakshitha Sree. Meanwhile, the Indian men's team, including Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, exited early despite a home advantage.

Other Indian doubles players like Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa made impactful performances, ensuring their progress, as did the Panda sisters with a thrilling comeback. An Se Young and Viktor Axelsen also made strong starts to their campaigns.

