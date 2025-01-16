Trailblazing Indian Sportswomen Nominated for Prestigious BBC Awards

The competition for this year's BBC 'Indian Sportswoman of the Year' award is set to be fierce, with five stellar athletes making the nominee list. Among them are Manu Bhaker, a double medallist at the Paris Olympics, Avani Lekhara, a two-time Paralympics champion, and renowned wrestler Vinesh Phogat. The list also features Indian cricket team's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and skilled golfer Aditi Ashok.

Public voting will determine the recipient of this prestigious accolade, with the window open until January 31. Admirers can cast their votes across various BBC language platforms, with the winner announced on February 17. Complementing the main award are three others: the Emerging Player of the Year, a nod to young talent, the Lifetime Achievement award, honoring seasoned sports veterans, and the Para Sportswoman of the Year, celebrating excellence in para-sports.

The announcement event, attended by former Indian women's hockey captain Pritam Siwach and Paralympics medallist Preethi Pal, underscored the significance of these awards. Siwach expressed her admiration for the nominees, noting Manu Bhaker's extraordinary Olympic success. The BBC initiative, now in its fifth edition, continues to highlight women's sporting achievements and foster inclusivity and visibility in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)