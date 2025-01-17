Left Menu

Inside the PSG Drama: Neymar's Revelations on Ego and Team Dynamics

Neymar discussed tensions within Paris Saint-Germain due to superstar arrivals, particularly noting Kylian Mbappé's jealousy after Lionel Messi joined. Despite past camaraderie with Mbappé, 'big egos' became a challenge for team success. Now at Saudi club Al-Hilal, Neymar reflects on his experiences and potential future in Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 17-01-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 09:35 IST
Inside the PSG Drama: Neymar's Revelations on Ego and Team Dynamics
Neymar

Neymar has revealed insights into team dynamics at Paris Saint-Germain, specifically addressing tensions after Lionel Messi's arrival. According to the Brazilian striker, Kylian Mbappé became 'a little jealous' when the Argentine superstar joined in August 2021.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by World Cup winner Romário, Neymar stated that despite some friction with Mbappé, whom he considered a 'golden boy,' the young Frenchman was pivotal for PSG. Neymar emphasized that while they had their differences, their partnership yielded good results before Messi's presence stirred jealousy.

The comments reflect Neymar's view that the 'big egos' within PSG caused challenges, especially in crucial matches. Both Neymar and Mbappé, who joined the club in major transfers, were part of PSG's quest for a maiden Champions League title. Despite the internal strife, neither Mbappé nor Messi have publicly responded to Neymar's remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025