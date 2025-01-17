Inside the PSG Drama: Neymar's Revelations on Ego and Team Dynamics

Neymar has revealed insights into team dynamics at Paris Saint-Germain, specifically addressing tensions after Lionel Messi's arrival. According to the Brazilian striker, Kylian Mbappé became 'a little jealous' when the Argentine superstar joined in August 2021.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by World Cup winner Romário, Neymar stated that despite some friction with Mbappé, whom he considered a 'golden boy,' the young Frenchman was pivotal for PSG. Neymar emphasized that while they had their differences, their partnership yielded good results before Messi's presence stirred jealousy.

The comments reflect Neymar's view that the 'big egos' within PSG caused challenges, especially in crucial matches. Both Neymar and Mbappé, who joined the club in major transfers, were part of PSG's quest for a maiden Champions League title. Despite the internal strife, neither Mbappé nor Messi have publicly responded to Neymar's remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)