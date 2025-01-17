Drama Unfolds at Australian Open: Day Six Highlights

Naomi Osaka's journey at the Australian Open concluded abruptly as she retired due to injury, trailing against Swiss competitor Belinda Bencic. This unexpected turn left fans and fellow players stunned, as Bencic now looks ahead to either Coco Gauff or Leylah Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz and German Alexander Zverev booked their spots in the next round with impressive performances on the hard courts. Alcaraz emerged triumphant over Nuno Borges, while Zverev defeated Jacob Fearnley.

Other notable advancements included Tommy Paul's sweep against Roberto Carballes Baena, Paula Badosa's close win over Marta Kostyuk, and Aryna Sabalenka's victory over Clara Tauson. The competitive spirit of the tournament remains high as Melbourne Park sees intense matches unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)