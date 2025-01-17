Carlos Alcaraz Eyes Historic Career Grand Slam at Australian Open

Spanish tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz continued his quest for a Career Grand Slam by advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a determined victory over Nuno Borges. Alcaraz, who is seeking his inaugural Australian Open crown as well as a fifth Grand Slam title, encountered a brief setback by dropping his first set of the tournament, yet emerged triumphant with scores of 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2.

Playing in Melbourne for the fourth time, Alcaraz aims to become the youngest player to complete a Career Grand Slam by the age of 21. A decisive break in the initial game established Alcaraz's dominion as he commanded the service game, conceding just six points across the first two sets and converting nine out of his first 11 net points. Despite Borges's valiant efforts and assertive play during the third set tie-break, Alcaraz dominated the concluding set, losing merely one point on serve to seal the victory.

Post-match, Alcaraz expressed his delight at performing once more at the famed Rod Laver Arena, sharing, 'I missed Rod Laver. I am just really, really happy to be able to play here once again. I tried to show my best tennis here.' Looking ahead, Alcaraz is set to face either Jack Draper or Aleksandar Vukic in the next round, with the possibility of challenging the legendary Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals looming. Despite his aspirations, neither Alcaraz nor Alexander Zverev can contend for the world number one spot, presently held by Jannik Sinner.

(With inputs from agencies.)