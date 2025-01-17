Carlos Alcaraz Eyes Historic Career Grand Slam at Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz advances to the fourth round of the Australian Open, showcasing resilience in a challenging match against Nuno Borges. The 21-year-old Spanish star aims to become the youngest to achieve a Career Grand Slam. Alcaraz could face Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals as he pursues his first Australian title.
- Country:
- Australia
Spanish tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz continued his quest for a Career Grand Slam by advancing to the fourth round of the Australian Open with a determined victory over Nuno Borges. Alcaraz, who is seeking his inaugural Australian Open crown as well as a fifth Grand Slam title, encountered a brief setback by dropping his first set of the tournament, yet emerged triumphant with scores of 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2.
Playing in Melbourne for the fourth time, Alcaraz aims to become the youngest player to complete a Career Grand Slam by the age of 21. A decisive break in the initial game established Alcaraz's dominion as he commanded the service game, conceding just six points across the first two sets and converting nine out of his first 11 net points. Despite Borges's valiant efforts and assertive play during the third set tie-break, Alcaraz dominated the concluding set, losing merely one point on serve to seal the victory.
Post-match, Alcaraz expressed his delight at performing once more at the famed Rod Laver Arena, sharing, 'I missed Rod Laver. I am just really, really happy to be able to play here once again. I tried to show my best tennis here.' Looking ahead, Alcaraz is set to face either Jack Draper or Aleksandar Vukic in the next round, with the possibility of challenging the legendary Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals looming. Despite his aspirations, neither Alcaraz nor Alexander Zverev can contend for the world number one spot, presently held by Jannik Sinner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Team first ideology matters. People can play natural game but in team sports, individual only contribute: Gambhir.
Highlight Reel: Key Updates from the World of Sports
Sports ministry names 32 athletes, including 17 para-athletes, for Arjuna awards.
Exciting Developments and Strategic Moves in American Sports
Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker and chess world champion D Gukesh among four athletes to get Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award: Sports Ministry.