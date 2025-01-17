Left Menu

Pollution Concerns Loom Over Tata Mumbai Marathon

Ahead of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, an environmental group survey revealed high pollution levels along the route, exceeding safety limits. The air quality poses health risks to runners. Authorities are urged to conduct official tests and issue health advisories, while organizers are asked to address potential health risks.

Ahead of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, an environmental survey has reported alarming pollution levels along the marathon route, posing serious health risks for participants.

Conducted by Awaaz Foundation, the citizens' science study noted particulate matter levels in all surveyed areas exceeded safe limits, urging authorities to investigate further.

With over 60,000 runners expected, calls have been made for advisories and emergency medical preparations by organizers and relevant entities.

