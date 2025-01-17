Pollution Concerns Loom Over Tata Mumbai Marathon

Ahead of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, an environmental survey has reported alarming pollution levels along the marathon route, posing serious health risks for participants.

Conducted by Awaaz Foundation, the citizens' science study noted particulate matter levels in all surveyed areas exceeded safe limits, urging authorities to investigate further.

With over 60,000 runners expected, calls have been made for advisories and emergency medical preparations by organizers and relevant entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)