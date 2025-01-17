Left Menu

BCCI Mandates Domestic Cricket for National Selection Amid Performance Concerns

Amid recent Test Cricket setbacks, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has implemented a policy requiring Indian cricketers to participate in domestic matches for national team eligibility, aiming to fortify talent development and ensure match fitness, while fostering connection to the domestic cricket ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:13 IST
BCCI Mandates Domestic Cricket for National Selection Amid Performance Concerns
Team India. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is taking decisive measures following the disappointing performance of India's Test cricket team. With notable defeats against New Zealand and Australia, a new 10-point player policy mandates domestic match participation for national team selection eligibility and central contracts.

Released on Thursday, the policy emphasizes the importance of staying connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall structure. Only under extraordinary circumstances will exceptions be made, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

Young cricket stars, including Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill, have confirmed their participation in upcoming Ranji Trophy matches. Meanwhile, the participation status of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remains uncertain. The policy aims to inspire emerging players and provide opportunities to play alongside top cricketers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025