BCCI Mandates Domestic Cricket for National Selection Amid Performance Concerns

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is taking decisive measures following the disappointing performance of India's Test cricket team. With notable defeats against New Zealand and Australia, a new 10-point player policy mandates domestic match participation for national team selection eligibility and central contracts.

Released on Thursday, the policy emphasizes the importance of staying connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall structure. Only under extraordinary circumstances will exceptions be made, ensuring a fair and transparent process.

Young cricket stars, including Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill, have confirmed their participation in upcoming Ranji Trophy matches. Meanwhile, the participation status of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remains uncertain. The policy aims to inspire emerging players and provide opportunities to play alongside top cricketers.

