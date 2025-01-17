Delhi SG Pipers Secure First Victory in Women's HIL with Commanding Win over JSW Soorma

In a decisive turn of events at the Women's Hockey India League 2024-25, the Delhi SG Pipers broke their winless streak by clinching a 2-0 victory against the league's table-toppers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club. The match, held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, showcased pivotal goals from Sangita Kumari in the second quarter and Deepika in the final quarter, sealing the Pipers' first triumph of the season.

The Pipers commenced the game with a robust performance, showcasing seamless ball movement and expertly blocking the opposition's attempts at finding open lanes. JSW Soorma, however, lived up to their reputation with a formidable defensive approach, effectively neutralizing Delhi's numerous attempts at scoring. Despite intense pressure, both teams finished the first quarter without altering the scoreboard, according to a release by HIL.

As the game intensified in the latter stages, a tactical shift favored the Pipers. They gained a decisive edge with a well-executed penalty corner, with Sangita Kumari skillfully deflecting a shot by Stephanie de Groof into the net, clinching the crucial first goal for her team. Deepika compounded the lead with a remarkable shot early in the last quarter, further fortifying the Pipers' hold on the match, despite Soorma's late-game push for a comeback.

(With inputs from agencies.)