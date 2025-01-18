Left Menu

Teen Sensation Learner Tien's Phenomenal Australian Open Run

American teenager Learner Tien becomes the youngest male player in 20 years to reach the Australian Open fourth round, defeating Corentin Moutet. His impressive run at Melbourne follows a victory against Daniil Medvedev. Tien, 19, gives fans hope after Taylor Fritz's exit and is set to face Lorenzo Sonego next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:22 IST
Breaking through barriers, American qualifier Learner Tien has made history as the youngest man in two decades to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open. On Saturday, Tien triumphed over a struggling Corentin Moutet in straight sets, finishing 7-6(10), 6-3, 6-3, in a standout performance at Melbourne Park.

Just shy of his 19th birthday, Tien had the upper hand over his more seasoned opponent from the start. Moutet encountered issues with his left leg during the late afternoon duel at Kia Arena. Tien's remarkable victory follows his dramatic five-set win against ex-U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, securing his place in the tournament's history.

Echoing the feats of a young Rafa Nadal, Tien is now a beacon of hope for American tennis fans after the unexpected defeat of fourth seed Taylor Fritz by Gael Monfils. As Tien prepares to face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, his message is clear: he's here to win. "It feels great," Tien expressed. "But being in the second week is amazing." Only Pete Sampras, at 18, surpassed him in youthful achievement in Melbourne.

