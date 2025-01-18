Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness Concerns Loom Over India's Champions Trophy 2025

In a recent press conference, Men's Selection Committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar expressed uncertainty regarding ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status. Agarkar stated that Bumrah is not expected to play in the initial matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Bumrah, who missed the final innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia due to medical advice, is undergoing an extended recovery period. Harshit Rana has been selected to replace him in the ODI series against England.

The ICC Champions Trophy kicks off on February 19, with India playing all their matches in Dubai under a hybrid hosting model with Pakistan and the UAE. The Indian squad aims to navigate their group matches, including a high-stakes game against Pakistan on February 23.

