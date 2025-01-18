Left Menu

Jasprit Bumrah's Fitness Concerns Loom Over India's Champions Trophy 2025

India's Men's Selection Committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar has revealed that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to be fit for the initial games of the Champions Trophy 2025. Harshit Rana has been named as his replacement for the ODI series against England. The tournament begins in February 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:04 IST
Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a recent press conference, Men's Selection Committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar expressed uncertainty regarding ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness status. Agarkar stated that Bumrah is not expected to play in the initial matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Bumrah, who missed the final innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia due to medical advice, is undergoing an extended recovery period. Harshit Rana has been selected to replace him in the ODI series against England.

The ICC Champions Trophy kicks off on February 19, with India playing all their matches in Dubai under a hybrid hosting model with Pakistan and the UAE. The Indian squad aims to navigate their group matches, including a high-stakes game against Pakistan on February 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

