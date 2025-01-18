Left Menu

Kohli Sidelined: Delhi Faces Saurashtra Without Star Batter in Ranji Clash

India's cricket star Virat Kohli will miss Delhi's Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra due to a neck injury, while Rohit Sharma confirms his participation for Mumbai. Kohli's absence, advised to rest following a neck sprain, leaves Rishabh Pant and young talents leading Delhi's squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:08 IST
In a significant development for Indian cricket, Virat Kohli will not partake in Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra due to a neck injury. This decision comes following medical advice for the star batsman to rest after sustaining a neck sprain during the final Test against Australia.

Delhi's team selection was thrown into uncertainty with Kohli's participation in doubt, although India skipper Rohit Sharma announced his availability for Mumbai's fixture. Rishabh Pant, known for his tactical acumen, supports his colleague and calls for leadership consistency amid the changes brought by Kohli's absence.

The Ranji Trophy resumes soon, with Delhi preparing under the leadership of Ayush Badoni. As young players step up, the team's strategy will be tested in the upcoming encounter, especially with top batters like Kohli and KL Rahul sidelined due to injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

