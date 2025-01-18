India Open Dreams Dashed: Malaysians Outshine Satwik & Chirag in Semifinals

Indian badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's India Open campaign concluded in the semifinals following a straight-game loss to Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin on Saturday.

The 2022 defending champions struggled against the Malaysians, falling 18-21, 14-21 in just 37 minutes. After a promising start marked by a mix of offense and defense, the Indians led 6-9 but quickly lost their grip as the Malaysians secured five of the next six points, taking a lead at the break.

Despite regaining some advantage post-intermission, the Malaysians' seven-point streak clinched the first game, and an early second-game lead secured them the match. Despite a valiant effort from Satwik and Chirag, including a service streak from Chirag, the Malaysians maintained dominance, sealing the match with precision play.

(With inputs from agencies.)