Left Menu

India Open Dreams Dashed: Malaysians Outshine Satwik & Chirag in Semifinals

Indian doubles badminton pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, exited the India Open Super 750 in the semifinals after a straight-game defeat to Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin. Despite an initial lead, the Indian duo was unable to maintain their momentum, losing in two games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:47 IST
India Open Dreams Dashed: Malaysians Outshine Satwik & Chirag in Semifinals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's India Open campaign concluded in the semifinals following a straight-game loss to Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin on Saturday.

The 2022 defending champions struggled against the Malaysians, falling 18-21, 14-21 in just 37 minutes. After a promising start marked by a mix of offense and defense, the Indians led 6-9 but quickly lost their grip as the Malaysians secured five of the next six points, taking a lead at the break.

Despite regaining some advantage post-intermission, the Malaysians' seven-point streak clinched the first game, and an early second-game lead secured them the match. Despite a valiant effort from Satwik and Chirag, including a service streak from Chirag, the Malaysians maintained dominance, sealing the match with precision play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025