Barcelona's Champions League Setback: Dani Olmo's Injury and Registration Drama

Barcelona will face a significant hurdle in their upcoming Champions League clash against Benfica, with midfielder Dani Olmo sidelined due to a calf injury, the club confirmed on Sunday. Olmo, who joined Barcelona from RB Leipzig this season, has been a key contributor with six goals and three assists in 18 appearances.

The club announced, "Dani Olmo has a right soleus (lower calf muscle) strain. He is out for the next match and his return will be determined by his recovery." Alongside Pau Victor, Olmo faced an off-field challenge as well. Both players were initially registered for the first half of the season but were blocked from continuing due to LaLiga's strict Financial Fair Play regulations.

Barcelona sought intervention from the Spanish Government, and the National Sports Council reversed the registration ban, allowing the players to participate provisionally. As Barcelona fights both on the field and administratively, the resolution of their appeal remains in anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)