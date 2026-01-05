Left Menu

Maharashtra's Digital Registration Scandal: Unearthing the Truth

The Maharashtra government has launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to uncover alleged fraud in Civil Registration System software. Around 27,000 registrations were recorded in a small village, prompting criminal investigations. The SIT aims to rectify procedural flaws and maintain digital integrity.

Maharashtra is reeling from a potentially massive digital registration scandal as the government forms a Special Investigation Team to probe irregularities within the Civil Registration System (CRS). Astonishingly, a village of 1,300 people saw around 27,000 birth and death registrations, raising alarm and suspicion of system manipulation.

This disparity between the village's population and official records has prompted swift action. With 27,398 delayed registrations flagged within just three months, a case has been filed at Yavatmal city police station. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer, leading the investigation, is working under the auspices of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The SIT, guided by the Home Department, involves top cybersecurity and health officials, who plan to visit the Gram Panchayat to investigate and provide actionable solutions. This probe not only aims to expose wrongdoing but also seeks to reinforce trust in digital registration processes.

