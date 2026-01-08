Left Menu

Kerala vehicle registrations up 12.8 per cent in 2025, EV numbers surge

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:39 IST
Kerala witnessed a 12.8 per cent increase in the number of vehicles registered in the state in 2025, with registrations of electric vehicles seeing a major surge, officials said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) said a total of 8,78,863 vehicles were registered in the state in 2025, compared to over 7.79 lakh in 2024, recording a rise of 12.8 per cent.

The number of vehicles registered in 2023 stood at 7.59 lakh, it said.

Officials said a significant increase was recorded in the registration of electric vehicles in the state during 2025.

As many as 1,06,993 electric vehicles were registered in Kerala in 2025, accounting for 12.1 per cent of the total vehicles registered during the year, the MVD said.

Electric vehicle registrations rose 28.5 per cent in the state, with 83,268 such vehicles registered in 2024.

Two-wheelers dominated new registrations in 2025, with 5.72 lakh vehicles added to the roads.

Similarly, 2,36,435 motor cars and 10,827 motor cabs were registered in the state last year, the department said. According to the MVD, the total number of vehicles with valid registration issued from Kerala stands at 1,88,92,383.

