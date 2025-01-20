Left Menu

Sinner's Grit Powers Through to the Quarterfinals Amidst Drama

Jannik Sinner overcame physical struggles and technical delays to defeat Holger Rune and advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals. Amidst high temperatures and a net malfunction, Sinner's resilience shone through as he maintained focus and skill, pushing his winning streak and staying a top contender in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 20-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 13:38 IST
Jannik Sinner
  • Country:
  • Australia

First came medical timeouts for both Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune as temperatures soared above 90 degrees Fahrenheit at the Australian Open. This was followed by an unusual 20-minute delay when the net at Rod Laver Arena detached after Sinner's powerful serve. Despite these setbacks, Sinner triumphed, moving into the Melbourne Park quarterfinals on Monday by dispatching 13th-seeded Rune with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory.

Ranked No. 1, Sinner occasionally sought relief by pressing a cold towel to his face or pouring water down his neck, especially after enduring a 10-minute delay in the third set for medical attention. Jannik Sinner, the top-ranked player, managed to keep his winning streak alive despite a challenging match against Rune and further prolonged intermissions, including a 20-minute pause due to a net malfunction.

Sinner, who has won 18 consecutive tour-level matches, noted his mental strategy in his post-match interview. Last season, he secured 73 match victories, including two Grand Slam titles, making headlines after a controversial doping case. While the case is yet ongoing, he looks forward to his next match against either Australia's Alex de Minaur or the USA's Alex Michelsen with confidence and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

