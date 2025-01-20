Left Menu

Gael Monfils: A Trailblazer's Bittersweet Farewell

Gael Monfils, at 38, captured the ATP title in Auckland, becoming the oldest winner before retiring from the Australian Open due to injury. Despite impressive performances, his long matches took a toll. He received admiration from fans and expressed support for opponent Ben Shelton, showing his sportsmanship.

Updated: 20-01-2025 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Gael Monfils, the esteemed French tennis player, marked a remarkable achievement by becoming the oldest ATP title winner at 38 with his victory in Auckland. However, during his fourth-round match against Ben Shelton in the Australian Open, Monfils reached his limit due to injury and had to retire.

Throughout the tournament, Monfils endured lengthy matches, including an arduous five-set encounter with Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. "It's been a very long tour for me," he commented after his grueling match against Shelton, which ended with him trailing 7-6(3) 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 1-0 before retiring.

Despite the disappointment, Monfils gracefully embraced Shelton at the net, applauding the young American's energy and spirit. Cheered on by his wife, Elina Svitolina, Monfils emphasized his admiration for Shelton, stating, "He's a great guy, great kid. At the end of the day, sportsmanship prevails."

(With inputs from agencies.)

