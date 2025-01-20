Gael Monfils: A Trailblazer's Bittersweet Farewell

Gael Monfils, the esteemed French tennis player, marked a remarkable achievement by becoming the oldest ATP title winner at 38 with his victory in Auckland. However, during his fourth-round match against Ben Shelton in the Australian Open, Monfils reached his limit due to injury and had to retire.

Throughout the tournament, Monfils endured lengthy matches, including an arduous five-set encounter with Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. "It's been a very long tour for me," he commented after his grueling match against Shelton, which ended with him trailing 7-6(3) 6-7(3) 7-6(2) 1-0 before retiring.

Despite the disappointment, Monfils gracefully embraced Shelton at the net, applauding the young American's energy and spirit. Cheered on by his wife, Elina Svitolina, Monfils emphasized his admiration for Shelton, stating, "He's a great guy, great kid. At the end of the day, sportsmanship prevails."

