Tragedy in Pahalgam: An Attack on Peace and Humanity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condemned a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that took the lives of 26 people, mainly tourists. The attack is seen as a strike on cultural, peaceful, and human values. Increased security measures are now being implemented in Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 23-04-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has sent shockwaves, claiming 26 lives, mainly tourists. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has strongly condemned the incident, labeling it as an 'inhuman and barbaric act'.

Terrorism, he stated, is an attack on cultural, peaceful, and human values, and vowed that such acts of cowardice would receive a fitting response. The brutal attack occurred at a popular tourist spot, marking the deadliest event in the Valley since 2019's Pulwama strike.

Responding to the crisis, Uttarakhand has intensified security efforts. The state's Director General of Police instructed extensive checking across Dehradun district, scrutinizing all vehicles and individuals at key locations including borders and internal routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

