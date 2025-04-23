Left Menu

Resumption of JNU Student Elections Amidst Campus Turmoil

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union elections, halted due to violence, will proceed as scheduled. The Election Committee decided to resume the process after consultations. Despite political tensions and accusations, elections will occur on April 25, with results expected by April 28, marking significant campus political shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 00:14 IST
Resumption of JNU Student Elections Amidst Campus Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The election process at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will resume without schedule changes after an indefinite suspension due to violence and vandalism. The decision comes after discussions with stakeholders, as the Election Committee confirmed that all electoral activities shall proceed.

Presidential debates are on April 23, a pivotal event before voting day. The process was previously suspended following security breaches, including repeated violence at the Election Committee office.

The JNU election is marked by political realignment, with alliances shifting and nominations creating friction. Voting is set for April 25, with results due April 28, amidst heightened security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025