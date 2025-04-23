Resumption of JNU Student Elections Amidst Campus Turmoil

The election process at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will resume without schedule changes after an indefinite suspension due to violence and vandalism. The decision comes after discussions with stakeholders, as the Election Committee confirmed that all electoral activities shall proceed.

Presidential debates are on April 23, a pivotal event before voting day. The process was previously suspended following security breaches, including repeated violence at the Election Committee office.

The JNU election is marked by political realignment, with alliances shifting and nominations creating friction. Voting is set for April 25, with results due April 28, amidst heightened security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)