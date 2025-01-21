Paarl Royals' Spinners Shine as They Top SA20 Standings

The Paarl Royals' spinners delivered an impressive performance, securing a six-wicket victory over the Joburg Super Kings to climb to the top of the SA20 standings.

Bjorn Fortuin, along with Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Joe Root, and Dunith Wellalage, limited the Super Kings to 146 for six.

The Royals chased down the target, thanks to key performances from David Miller and Mitchell van Buuren, registering their third consecutive win.

(With inputs from agencies.)