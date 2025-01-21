Dubai Capitals End Desert Vipers' Undefeated Streak with Spectacular Six-Wicket Victory

The Desert Vipers' impressive run of victories came to an end on Monday when the Dubai Capitals clinched a stunning six-wicket victory at the Dubai International Stadium in the latest match of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 season. The Capitals, led by a formidable bowling display from Dushmantha Chameera and Zahir Khan, managed to restrict the Vipers to a meager score of 139 runs.

Gulbadin Naib was at the forefront of the successful chase, blazing his way to a 78-run innings off just 51 balls, effectively dismantling the Vipers' defense and securing a much-needed win for the Capitals who had previously been on a three-match losing streak. Despite the challenging start, with Lockie Ferguson delivering a fiery spell, the Capitals managed to stay on course, even after a tense beginning that saw them at 17/2 when Ferguson snagged Ben Dunk and Khalid Shah in quick succession.

Naib, after overcoming a missed chance early in his innings, took charge, especially against Nathan Sowter whom he hit for three consecutive sixes. Alongside Sikandar Raza, he cemented a partnership that shifted the momentum entirely in favor of the Capitals, who successfully chased down their target in 17.4 overs, leaving the Vipers to reevaluate their strategy as they face quick turnarounds in the league.

