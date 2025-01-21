Left Menu

Cricket Discipline Overhaul: BCCI Tightens Reins

Australia's Ian Healy critiqued BCCI's new guidelines as an admission of deteriorating discipline within the Indian team. Following a series loss to Australia, the BCCI mandated players to adhere strictly to practice and travel protocols. Restrictions on family time and personal arrangements were also introduced to enhance team discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:48 IST
In a bold move to restore discipline, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a stringent 10-point guideline for its players, effectively admitting to an erosion of discipline within the Indian cricket team. This response comes in the wake of India's 1-3 series defeat against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

The new policy mandates players to attend all scheduled practice sessions and travel collectively to and from venues. Additionally, it limits the time players can spend with their families during tours. These measures aim to address concerns raised by former Australian cricketer Ian Healy, who urged vigilance among cricketing nations over disciplinary standards.

Recent incidents, including players using personal vehicles and having family members accompany them on tours, prompted BCCI's intervention. The board has also banned personal managers or assistants from staying in team accommodations, reinforcing the importance of unified team conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

