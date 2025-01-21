Left Menu

Zverev Shines as Badosa, Sabalenka Battle It Out at Australian Open

The Australian Open featured significant matches as Aryna Sabalenka advanced closer to the semi-finals and Alexander Zverev defeated Tommy Paul to secure his spot in the semis. In another match, Paula Badosa conquered Coco Gauff, reaching a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time. The tournament's late stage promises thrilling encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:12 IST
Aryna Sabalenka powered through the Australian Open, taking the first set against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in just 31 minutes. Her performance pushes her closer to a third consecutive semi-final appearance.

Tommy Paul fell to Alexander Zverev, overwhelmed by unforced errors. Zverev now advances to his third Melbourne semi-final, continuing his quest for the Grand Slam title.

In a major upset, Paula Badosa bested Coco Gauff to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final, demonstrating her growth and strategic prowess on the court.

