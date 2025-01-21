Zverev Shines as Badosa, Sabalenka Battle It Out at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka powered through the Australian Open, taking the first set against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in just 31 minutes. Her performance pushes her closer to a third consecutive semi-final appearance.

Tommy Paul fell to Alexander Zverev, overwhelmed by unforced errors. Zverev now advances to his third Melbourne semi-final, continuing his quest for the Grand Slam title.

In a major upset, Paula Badosa bested Coco Gauff to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final, demonstrating her growth and strategic prowess on the court.

