India U-19 Women Dominate in T20 World Cup Showdown Against Malaysia
India's U-19 women's cricket team secured a commanding victory over Malaysia in a T20 World Cup match on Tuesday. Malaysia scored a low 31 runs, bowled out in 14.3 overs. India swiftly achieved the target, scoring 32 runs in just 2.5 overs, with Gongadi Trisha leading the chase unbeaten with 27 runs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:19 IST
In an emphatic display, India’s U-19 women’s cricket team overpowered Malaysia by securing victory in a T20 World Cup match held on Tuesday.
Malaysia's innings saw them struggling, managing to score only 31 runs, with Vaishnavi Sharma taking an impressive five wickets.
India responded with flair, reaching 32 runs for no loss in just 2.5 overs, with Gongadi Trisha scoring an unbeaten 27.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement