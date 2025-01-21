India U-19 Women Dominate in T20 World Cup Showdown Against Malaysia

In an emphatic display, India’s U-19 women’s cricket team overpowered Malaysia by securing victory in a T20 World Cup match held on Tuesday.

Malaysia's innings saw them struggling, managing to score only 31 runs, with Vaishnavi Sharma taking an impressive five wickets.

India responded with flair, reaching 32 runs for no loss in just 2.5 overs, with Gongadi Trisha scoring an unbeaten 27.

