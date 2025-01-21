Kidambi Srikanth Gears Up for Indonesia Masters 2025 with Exciting New Partnership

In the lead-up to the Indonesia Masters 2025, former world no. 1 Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth revealed his focus on performing well and delivering his best at the tournament. He, along with compatriots PV Sindhu, Laksya Sen, and the doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, is set to compete in Jakarta.

Speaking to ANI, Srikanth expressed the need to consistently improve. 'The level of competition has intensified in recent years, demanding continuous enhancement of skills,' he noted. He also acknowledged the pressure of high expectations following India's Olympic success in badminton, citing three medals as motivation for the team.

Srikanth's partnership with sports brand Hundred marks a new chapter in his career. This collaboration aims to innovate badminton equipment, potentially benefiting future players. 'Together, we hope to design products that enhance performance,' Srikanth mentioned, emphasizing the initiative's importance in empowering the next generation of players.

(With inputs from agencies.)