Left Menu

Kidambi Srikanth Gears Up for Indonesia Masters 2025 with Exciting New Partnership

Former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth shares insights on his tournament preparations and his collaboration with sports brand Hundred ahead of the Indonesia Masters 2025. He highlights the evolving competitive landscape of badminton and the potential benefits of his partnership for the sport's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 14:44 IST
Kidambi Srikanth Gears Up for Indonesia Masters 2025 with Exciting New Partnership
Kidambi Srikanth. (Photo- X/@srikidambi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the Indonesia Masters 2025, former world no. 1 Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth revealed his focus on performing well and delivering his best at the tournament. He, along with compatriots PV Sindhu, Laksya Sen, and the doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, is set to compete in Jakarta.

Speaking to ANI, Srikanth expressed the need to consistently improve. 'The level of competition has intensified in recent years, demanding continuous enhancement of skills,' he noted. He also acknowledged the pressure of high expectations following India's Olympic success in badminton, citing three medals as motivation for the team.

Srikanth's partnership with sports brand Hundred marks a new chapter in his career. This collaboration aims to innovate badminton equipment, potentially benefiting future players. 'Together, we hope to design products that enhance performance,' Srikanth mentioned, emphasizing the initiative's importance in empowering the next generation of players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025