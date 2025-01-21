Kidambi Srikanth Gears Up for Indonesia Masters 2025 with Exciting New Partnership
Former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth shares insights on his tournament preparations and his collaboration with sports brand Hundred ahead of the Indonesia Masters 2025. He highlights the evolving competitive landscape of badminton and the potential benefits of his partnership for the sport's future.
In the lead-up to the Indonesia Masters 2025, former world no. 1 Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth revealed his focus on performing well and delivering his best at the tournament. He, along with compatriots PV Sindhu, Laksya Sen, and the doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, is set to compete in Jakarta.
Speaking to ANI, Srikanth expressed the need to consistently improve. 'The level of competition has intensified in recent years, demanding continuous enhancement of skills,' he noted. He also acknowledged the pressure of high expectations following India's Olympic success in badminton, citing three medals as motivation for the team.
Srikanth's partnership with sports brand Hundred marks a new chapter in his career. This collaboration aims to innovate badminton equipment, potentially benefiting future players. 'Together, we hope to design products that enhance performance,' Srikanth mentioned, emphasizing the initiative's importance in empowering the next generation of players.
