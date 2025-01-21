Chess Titans Clash in Norway: A Battle of the Heavyweights

The eagerly anticipated Norway Chess tournament, scheduled from May 26 to June 6, has unveiled a star-studded roster, including reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen and top challengers like Fabiano Caruana and Hikaru Nakamura.

India's rising chess prodigies, D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi, are set to face off against formidable opponents in this prestigious event. The participation of China's top player Wei Yi further intensifies the competitive landscape.

This year's line-up, featuring players like Nakamura, who boasts a FIDE rating of 2802, ranks among the most formidable assemblies in chess history, promising thrilling battles and strategic masterclasses for enthusiasts around the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)