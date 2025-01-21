Left Menu

Pavlyuchenkova: A Solid Start Despite Australian Open Exit

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reflects on her Australian Open quarter-final loss to Aryna Sabalenka. She remains optimistic about the season, emphasizing her strong performance and competitiveness against the world number one. Pavlyuchenkova aims to maintain her momentum and enjoy her tennis throughout the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:49 IST
Pavlyuchenkova: A Solid Start Despite Australian Open Exit

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova expressed optimism despite her quarter-final defeat at the Australian Open to top-seed Aryna Sabalenka. The Russian, seeded 27th, lost in three sets but succeeded in taking a set from Sabalenka, marking a first for the defending champion at Melbourne Park since the previous year's final.

Pavlyuchenkova emphasized the strong start to her season and expressed intent to carry this momentum forward. The 33-year-old, who previously reached the French Open finals in 2021, acknowledged the challenges both players faced due to the conditions on Rod Laver Arena during their match.

Despite the challenging conditions and subsequent loss, Pavlyuchenkova found satisfaction in her ability to compete against the world number one. She aims to continue playing her best tennis in upcoming tournaments, determined to fully enjoy the year ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025