Pavlyuchenkova: A Solid Start Despite Australian Open Exit

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova expressed optimism despite her quarter-final defeat at the Australian Open to top-seed Aryna Sabalenka. The Russian, seeded 27th, lost in three sets but succeeded in taking a set from Sabalenka, marking a first for the defending champion at Melbourne Park since the previous year's final.

Pavlyuchenkova emphasized the strong start to her season and expressed intent to carry this momentum forward. The 33-year-old, who previously reached the French Open finals in 2021, acknowledged the challenges both players faced due to the conditions on Rod Laver Arena during their match.

Despite the challenging conditions and subsequent loss, Pavlyuchenkova found satisfaction in her ability to compete against the world number one. She aims to continue playing her best tennis in upcoming tournaments, determined to fully enjoy the year ahead.

