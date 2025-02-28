Left Menu

Revamped National Women's Hockey Championship Format Promises Thrilling Competition

Hockey India has introduced a novel promotion and relegation format for the Senior Women's National Championship from March 1-12. The championship, featuring 28 teams across three divisions, aims to elevate competition levels in India. Each division's performance will dictate future placements, ensuring every match holds significant importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:17 IST
Revamped National Women's Hockey Championship Format Promises Thrilling Competition
  • Country:
  • India

Hockey India has announced an innovative tournament format for the Senior Women's National Championship, scheduled from March 1 to 12 in Panchkula. The new system introduces a promotion and relegation mechanism intended to intensify competition across 28 participating teams.

In the revised format, teams are divided into three divisions, labeled 'A', 'B', and 'C'. The President of Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey, emphasized the unprecedented significance this brings to each match, impacting both championship titles and relegation battles. Division A features the top 12 teams, competing for supremacy and survival.

Promotions to higher divisions and relegations are determined by performance. Division A's top two teams vie for championship glory while the bottom teams face demotion, paralleling similar stakes in the lower divisions. This strategic revamp aims to lift competitive standards and highlight emerging talent across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

