Odisha Warriors Triumph in Dramatic Penalty Shootout

In a nail-biting encounter, the Odisha Warriors clinched a bonus point victory against JSW Soorma Hockey Club in the Women's Hockey India League match on Tuesday, thanks to an intense penalty shootout that followed a goalless draw during regulation time.

The Warriors dominated possession but faced stiff resistance from Soorma's defense. Despite numerous attempts, both teams struggled to capitalize on their penalty corners in the four quarters of the match, leading to a tense shootout.

Sonika and Kaitlin Nobbs were the heroes of the shootout, successfully finding the net to give the Warriors a much-needed win. Jocelyn Bartram's exceptional goalkeeping was pivotal, making four crucial saves that ensured the Warriors' triumph with a 2-0 shootout score.

(With inputs from agencies.)