Left Menu

Odisha Warriors Triumph in Dramatic Penalty Shootout

In a thrilling Women's Hockey India League match, Odisha Warriors emerged victorious against JSW Soorma Hockey Club in a penalty shootout. After a goalless regulation time, Sonika and Kaitlin Nobbs scored in the shootout, while goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram made critical saves to secure a 2-0 win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:59 IST
Odisha Warriors Triumph in Dramatic Penalty Shootout
  • Country:
  • India

In a nail-biting encounter, the Odisha Warriors clinched a bonus point victory against JSW Soorma Hockey Club in the Women's Hockey India League match on Tuesday, thanks to an intense penalty shootout that followed a goalless draw during regulation time.

The Warriors dominated possession but faced stiff resistance from Soorma's defense. Despite numerous attempts, both teams struggled to capitalize on their penalty corners in the four quarters of the match, leading to a tense shootout.

Sonika and Kaitlin Nobbs were the heroes of the shootout, successfully finding the net to give the Warriors a much-needed win. Jocelyn Bartram's exceptional goalkeeping was pivotal, making four crucial saves that ensured the Warriors' triumph with a 2-0 shootout score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025