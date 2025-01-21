Left Menu

Global Talent Flocks to PGTI Qualifying School 2025 in Jamshedpur

The PGTI Qualifying School 2025, a critical event for golfer qualification, is set to take place in Jamshedpur from January 22nd to February 7th. Featuring 408 golfers from 16 countries, including Bangladesh and the USA, the tournament will culminate in a 72-hole final and a Rs 5 lakh prize purse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a much-anticipated event on the Indian golfing calendar, the PGTI Qualifying School 2025 is set to commence at Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur between January 22 and February 7. Regarded as a pivotal competition, the Qualifying School serves as the sole gateway for golfers aspiring to secure their spots in the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) for the 2025 season.

The competition, which begins with three pre-qualifying events each spanning 36 holes, will run from January 22 to February 1, followed by a gripping 72-hole final stage from February 4 to 7. Welcoming a contingent of 408 players, including 32 international contestants from 15 countries, the event underscores global interest with Indonesia marking its debut participation.

While the field at each pre-qualifying event—spanning from the 105-player Pre-Qualifying I to 132-player Pre-Qualifying III—strives for advancement, only the best will progress to join 48 exempt golfers in the climax of this contest. Prize ambitions peak with the Rs 5 lakh pool awaiting those who excel in the Final Stage, with top finishers poised to solidify their careers on the PGTI circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

