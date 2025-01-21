Swarit Patel Stuns Second Seed to Enter Semi-Finals at Willingdon Squash Classic

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Swarit Patel from Chandigarh, seeded in the 9 to 16 category, emerged victorious against second seed Harshal Rana from Haryana. Patel's hard-fought victory in a four-game bout at the Willingdon Sports Club Squash Classic Open has advanced him to the Boys U-15 semi-finals.

The match saw Patel triumping with scores of 12-10, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9, setting the stage for a semi-final encounter with Karnataka's Shreshet Iyer, who is seeded third in the tournament.

Elsewhere, in the men's quarter-finals, Suraj Chand maintained his impressive form, defeating Mohit Bhatt in a contentious five-game match. Chand, recently representing India in the Asian and World Team Championships, showcased his dominance by besting the current U-19 National champ Ayaan Vaziralli in his previous match-up. Meanwhile, in women's play, Sunita Patel continued her stellar run, overcoming Janet Vishi to reach the semi-final stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)