Left Menu

Swarit Patel Stuns Second Seed to Enter Semi-Finals at Willingdon Squash Classic

Chandigarh's Swarit Patel secured an upset victory over second seed Harshal Rana to advance to the Boys U-15 semi-finals at the Willingdon Sports Club Squash Classic. In other matches, Suraj Chand and Sunita Patel also advanced to the next rounds in their respective categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:39 IST
Swarit Patel Stuns Second Seed to Enter Semi-Finals at Willingdon Squash Classic
Suraj Chand in action during Willingdon Sports Club Squash Classic Open (Image: WSCSCO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of skill and determination, Swarit Patel from Chandigarh, seeded in the 9 to 16 category, emerged victorious against second seed Harshal Rana from Haryana. Patel's hard-fought victory in a four-game bout at the Willingdon Sports Club Squash Classic Open has advanced him to the Boys U-15 semi-finals.

The match saw Patel triumping with scores of 12-10, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9, setting the stage for a semi-final encounter with Karnataka's Shreshet Iyer, who is seeded third in the tournament.

Elsewhere, in the men's quarter-finals, Suraj Chand maintained his impressive form, defeating Mohit Bhatt in a contentious five-game match. Chand, recently representing India in the Asian and World Team Championships, showcased his dominance by besting the current U-19 National champ Ayaan Vaziralli in his previous match-up. Meanwhile, in women's play, Sunita Patel continued her stellar run, overcoming Janet Vishi to reach the semi-final stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025